Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Sells $361,800.00 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $361,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,040,549 shares in the company, valued at $25,098,041.88. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 45,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $1,057,050.00.

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $340.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LWAY has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lifeway Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2,334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 71.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 40.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

