LimeWire (LMWR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $75.45 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, LimeWire has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. LimeWire has a total market cap of $75.45 million and $1.50 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,303.00 or 1.00122417 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $92,188.60 or 0.99998325 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire’s genesis date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 319,148,926 tokens. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 319,148,926.61402555 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.23019705 USD and is down -4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,482,475.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

