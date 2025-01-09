Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Pablo Mir Sells 11,535 Shares

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Director Pablo Mir sold 11,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total value of C$355,001.16.

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$31.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The firm has a market cap of C$7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.53. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$35.89.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.16. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of C$440.77 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 2.5603448 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$34.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Lundin Gold from C$31.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$27.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.55.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

