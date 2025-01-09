M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Shares Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 49.90 ($0.61). 399,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 276,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.20 ($0.61).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get M.T.I Wireless Edge alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on M.T.I Wireless Edge

M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Performance

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of £43.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,247.50 and a beta of 1.03.

(Get Free Report)

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd (“MTI”) is an international, specialist technology group focused on comprehensive communication and radio frequency solutions across multiple sectors and geographies, serving blue chip clients.

The Company operates through three distinct divisions:

• Antenna Division

MTI is a world leader in the design, development and production of high quality, state-of-the-art, cost-effective antenna solutions for wireless applications, supplying both military and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.