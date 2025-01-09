Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $13.27 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $13.27 million and $230,183.98 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00005583 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00019512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00005130 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s total supply is 3,909,024,307,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,909,030,211,837 tokens. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 3,908,829,088,916.351 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000342 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $206,345.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.