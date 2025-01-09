Marjorie Jill Dickman Sells 5,558 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Senior Officer Marjorie Jill Dickman sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.26, for a total value of C$29,248.42.

Marjorie Jill Dickman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackBerry alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Marjorie Jill Dickman sold 5,737 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.76, for a total value of C$33,045.12.

BlackBerry Trading Down 0.2 %

BB opened at C$5.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$2.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

View Our Latest Report on BB

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.