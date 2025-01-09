Marjorie Jill Dickman Sells 5,558 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Senior Officer Marjorie Jill Dickman sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.26, for a total value of C$29,248.42.
- On Monday, January 6th, Marjorie Jill Dickman sold 5,737 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.76, for a total value of C$33,045.12.
BB opened at C$5.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$2.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.59.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
