Mark Jon Nelson Sells 1,850 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $105,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,793.92. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $107,152.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $55.82 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.05 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,163,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,426,000 after acquiring an additional 668,132 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,822,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,669,000 after purchasing an additional 294,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,094,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,456,000 after purchasing an additional 426,511 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,124,000 after buying an additional 372,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $49,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

