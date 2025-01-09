Mdex Trading 56.8% Lower This Week (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 56.8% against the US dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $141,638.97 worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,404.64 or 1.00126273 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,352.87 or 1.00070184 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

