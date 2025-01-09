Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Up 5.6% – Still a Buy?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.74 and last traded at $104.78. Approximately 24,573,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 24,987,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.24.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,011.83. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 602.2% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

