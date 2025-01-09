MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
MillerKnoll Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.
MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $970.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MillerKnoll will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MillerKnoll
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MillerKnoll
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.