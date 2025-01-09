Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Stock Price

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BXP. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Boston Properties stock opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.61. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $56.46 and a 52-week high of $90.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $859.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.91 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Boston Properties by 212.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 5,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth about $116,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

