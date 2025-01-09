Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Price

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on REG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $76.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.50). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 132.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 4.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

