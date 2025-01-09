Mizuho Lowers Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $3.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HPP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.70 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPP
Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties
In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,984.37. This trade represents a 11.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,320,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 576,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 171,424 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,332,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,786,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 1,319,869 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Pacific Properties
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.