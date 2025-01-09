Mizuho Lowers Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $408.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $435.00 to $408.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.96% from the stock’s current price.

SHW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.25.

SHW stock opened at $337.31 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $282.09 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,253.60. The trade was a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 47.3% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 22.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

