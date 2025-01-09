MOBOX (MBOX) Price Down 11.6% This Week

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $72.42 million and $9.91 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MOBOX

MOBOX launched on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 549,409,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,764,958 tokens. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

