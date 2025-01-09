Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $150.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.46.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $118.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $96.28 and a 52-week high of $164.29.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,187,947.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,078 shares of company stock worth $2,474,347. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

