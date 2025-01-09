Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Andrew King Purchases 26 Shares

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew King bought 26 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,161 ($14.35) per share, with a total value of £301.86 ($373.13).
Mondi Stock Performance
MNDI traded up GBX 17.20 ($0.21) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,180.20 ($14.59). 2,586,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,197.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,373.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,594.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. Mondi plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,134.50 ($14.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,643.40 ($20.31). The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41.
About Mondi
