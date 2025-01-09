Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Stock Price Down 11.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) traded down 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $26.84. 4,832,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 4,936,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NNE. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNE. State Street Corp bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $718,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth $933,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the second quarter worth $2,016,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the second quarter worth $250,000.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

