nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Jeff Horing Sells 54,876 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Horing sold 54,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,458,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,050,685. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Jeff Horing sold 4,474,158 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $159,951,148.50.
- On Monday, December 16th, Jeff Horing sold 70,673 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $2,552,002.03.
- On Friday, December 13th, Jeff Horing sold 20,703 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $758,350.89.
- On Wednesday, December 11th, Jeff Horing sold 1,167,424 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $42,832,786.56.
- On Monday, December 9th, Jeff Horing sold 450,000 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $16,771,500.00.
- On Friday, October 18th, Jeff Horing sold 1,833,975 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $67,160,164.50.
- On Wednesday, October 16th, Jeff Horing sold 1,356,721 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $48,869,090.42.
nCino Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $43.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on nCino from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on nCino from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.
View Our Latest Stock Report on NCNO
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than nCino
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Discover 2 Under-the-Radar Aerospace Stocks Set for 2025 Growth
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.