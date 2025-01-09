Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $360.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $344.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,276.16 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $213.37 and a one year high of $348.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in CyberArk Software by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $860,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

