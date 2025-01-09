NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III Sells 31,798 Shares

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 31,798 shares of NeueHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $233,079.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,130.87. This trade represents a 17.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

George Lawrence Mikan III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,803 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $70,236.54.

Shares of NEUE stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.57. NeueHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $16.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in NeueHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in NeueHealth during the second quarter worth $5,436,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in NeueHealth in the second quarter worth $14,834,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NeueHealth in the second quarter worth $312,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

