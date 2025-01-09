NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III Sells 31,798 Shares

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2025

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUEGet Free Report) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 31,798 shares of NeueHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $233,079.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,130.87. This trade represents a 17.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

George Lawrence Mikan III also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 17th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,803 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $70,236.54.

NeueHealth Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NEUE stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.57. NeueHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $16.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in NeueHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in NeueHealth during the second quarter worth $5,436,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in NeueHealth in the second quarter worth $14,834,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NeueHealth in the second quarter worth $312,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NeueHealth

NeueHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE)

Receive News & Ratings for NeueHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeueHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.