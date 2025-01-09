NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III Sells 31,798 Shares

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 31,798 shares of NeueHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $233,079.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,130.87. This trade represents a 17.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
George Lawrence Mikan III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 17th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,803 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $70,236.54.
NeueHealth Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NEUE stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.57. NeueHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $16.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NeueHealth
NeueHealth Company Profile
NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NeueHealth
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Warren Buffett Bets on the Digital Economy With New VeriSign Buy
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Discover 2 Under-the-Radar Aerospace Stocks Set for 2025 Growth
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for NeueHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeueHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.