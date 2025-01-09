NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) Insider Jeffery Michael Craig Sells 2,486 Shares

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUEGet Free Report) insider Jeffery Michael Craig sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $18,222.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,400.14. This represents a 24.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE NEUE opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. NeueHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $16.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeueHealth in the second quarter valued at $14,834,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NeueHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,436,000. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in NeueHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeueHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

