Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Neumora Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $22.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 14,049 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $239,254.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,303. The trade was a 41.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 472.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMRA stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. Neumora Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.71.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

