NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Director Scott Robert Henry Sells 3,000 Shares

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) Director Scott Robert Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $10,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,033.61. The trade was a 2.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Robert Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Scott Robert Henry sold 3,000 shares of NEXGEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $13,920.00.

NEXGEL Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXGL opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NEXGEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $5.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NEXGEL

NEXGEL Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NEXGEL stock. Northeast Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NEXGEL, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NXGL Free Report ) by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of NEXGEL worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

