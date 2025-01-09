NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $38.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $981.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.62.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.01). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 116.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 104,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.