NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. NMI has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $42.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in NMI by 64.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 54,391 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 88.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 142,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 66,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,838 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in NMI by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 172,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 63,058 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

