Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and traded as high as $11.77. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 13,410 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nortech Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.95% of Nortech Systems worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

