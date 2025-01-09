Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.70. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 6,451,368 shares trading hands.

NAK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.80 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $349.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAK. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 71.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52,346 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

