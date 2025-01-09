Norwood Systems Limited (ASX:NOR) Insider Paul Ostergaard Acquires 15,181 Shares

Norwood Systems Limited (ASX:NOR) insider Paul Ostergaard acquired 15,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.30 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of A$50,097.30 ($31,116.34).

Paul Ostergaard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 23rd, Paul Ostergaard purchased 343,750 shares of Norwood Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$19,937.50 ($12,383.54).

Norwood Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.21.

About Norwood Systems

(Get Free Report)

Norwood Systems Limited provides mobile voice, messaging, data, and cyber security services to consumers, enterprises, and carriers worldwide. The company offers World Voicemail, a visual voicemail app; SecondLine for business and personal communication from multiple numbers on a single phone; World Phone for putting a second phone and number on smartphone; World Message, an app-to-app messaging app; World Secure, a Wi-Fi security solution; and World Wi-Fi for finding and securely connecting to Wi-Fi hotspots, as well as Cognitive Voice services.

