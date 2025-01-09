NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Trading Down 6.5% – Time to Sell?

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.15. 118,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 111,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

NuCana Trading Down 6.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuCana stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned 0.57% of NuCana as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

