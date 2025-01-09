Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ONCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Northland Capmk lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

