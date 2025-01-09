OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 161,325 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 107,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

OneMedNet Trading Down 10.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMedNet

About OneMedNet

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OneMedNet stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in OneMedNet Co. ( NASDAQ:ONMD Free Report ) by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,723 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.15% of OneMedNet worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

