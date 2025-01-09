Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Time to Sell?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 254,422,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 181,029,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The stock has a market cap of £1.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.02.

About Oracle Power

(Get Free Report)

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.