Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Shares Up 8.4% – Should You Buy?

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69.

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

