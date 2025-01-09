Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $22.80. Approximately 1,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

