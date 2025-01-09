Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 64,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 51,005 shares.The stock last traded at $74.74 and had previously closed at $75.26.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.32.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.
Institutional Trading of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF
About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF
The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.
