Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 64,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 51,005 shares.The stock last traded at $74.74 and had previously closed at $75.26.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.32.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,274,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,671 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,068,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,414,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.