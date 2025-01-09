Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and traded as high as $50.86. Pershing Square shares last traded at $50.38, with a volume of 10,390 shares.
Pershing Square Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32.
Pershing Square Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.1456 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.
Pershing Square Company Profile
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.
