Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn Sells 1,311 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $34,885.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,994.13. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amy Beth Vanduyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 25,447 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $532,605.71.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $29.16.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.33 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 4.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,503,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,062,000 after purchasing an additional 97,847 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,497,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after buying an additional 42,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,256,000 after buying an additional 88,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after buying an additional 55,934 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 2.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 868,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

