Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.17 and traded as low as C$12.97. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$13.02, with a volume of 54,488 shares.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66. The firm has a market cap of C$316.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.12.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.90%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.