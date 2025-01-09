Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) vs. QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) Financial Analysis

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QT Imaging and Precision Optics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QT Imaging $4.00 million 2.56 -$4.03 million N/A N/A Precision Optics $18.98 million 1.63 -$2.95 million ($0.62) -7.84

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than QT Imaging.

Profitability

This table compares QT Imaging and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QT Imaging N/A N/A -65.94% Precision Optics -20.01% -35.51% -21.67%

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

QT Imaging has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

24.2% of QT Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. 75.4% of QT Imaging shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Precision Optics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QT Imaging beats Precision Optics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient’s breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

