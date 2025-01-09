ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.44 and traded as low as $50.83. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $50.88, with a volume of 5,371 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 10.07% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

