ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.37, but opened at $37.64. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $37.49, with a volume of 339,502 shares.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth $918,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter valued at $495,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.