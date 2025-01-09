Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PMM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.08. 191,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,494. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $6.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

