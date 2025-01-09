Rally Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Rally has a market cap of $9.85 million and $33,283.96 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93,713.39 or 0.99222627 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92,933.89 or 0.98397298 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Rally Token Profile
Rally launched on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,238,873,834 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rallyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rally is rly.network. Rally’s official message board is www.rallyprotocol.com/blog.
Rally Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.