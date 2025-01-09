Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and traded as low as $20.50. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 128 shares traded.

Rand Worldwide Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

