Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ RCON opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Recon Technology stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.21% of Recon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.