Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Major Shareholder Fund L.P. Forager Sells 5,300 Shares

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,080,802 shares in the company, valued at $36,206,867. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, January 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 6,265 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $209,626.90.

RM opened at $32.86 on Thursday. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 44.42 and a quick ratio of 44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $333.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Regional Management in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Regional Management by 15.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Regional Management by 81,883.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

