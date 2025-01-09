Rep. Virginia Foxx Sells FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares

Representative Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG). In a filing disclosed on January 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in FLEX LNG stock on December 6th.

Representative Virginia Foxx also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 12/6/2024.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIASP) on 12/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) on 12/6/2024.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) on 12/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) on 12/6/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) on 12/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 12/6/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 12/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) on 12/6/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) on 12/6/2024.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLNG opened at $24.55 on Thursday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.21.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FLEX LNG by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period.

About Representative Foxx

Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2005. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Foxx (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Foxx served as a member of the North Carolina State Senate as well as deputy secretary for management for North Carolina. Foxx was born in New York, New York. She earned a B.A. and M.A.C.T. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1968 and 1972, respectively, and an Ed.D. from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, in 1985. Foxx worked as an instructor at Caldwell Community College in Hudson, NC, and an instructor and assistant dean at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She owned a landscape nursery and served as Deputy Secretary for Management at the North Carolina Department of Administration.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

