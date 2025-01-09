Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 9th (AAL, AAP, ALIT, AVDL, AYI, AZO, BBY, BYON, CBOE, CYBR)

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2025

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 9th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI to $18.00. Evercore ISI currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $54.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $336.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $89.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $212.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $360.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $195.00 to $235.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $26.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $83.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $1,088.00 to $1,110.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $133.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $410.00 to $445.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $235.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $98.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

