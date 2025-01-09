Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 9th (AAL, AAP, ALIT, AVDL, AYI, AZO, BBY, BYON, CBOE, CYBR)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 9th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI to $18.00. Evercore ISI currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $54.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $336.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $89.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $212.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $360.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $195.00 to $235.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $26.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $83.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $1,088.00 to $1,110.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $133.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $410.00 to $445.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $235.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $98.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

