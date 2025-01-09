Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) Trading Down 11.4% – Should You Sell?

Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 489,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 828,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

RDZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Roadzen in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Roadzen from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $127.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Roadzen in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Roadzen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Roadzen in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roadzen by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43,235 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Roadzen by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,588 shares during the period. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roadzen, Inc, an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities.

